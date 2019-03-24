Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
More Obituaries for David Izumi
David T. Izumi

David T. Izumi Obituary
David T. Izumi
Resident of San Jose
David Takeo Izumi, 54, of San Jose, passed away at home on March 6, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1964 in San Jose, the son of Hideki (Dan) and Dorothy Izumi. David graduated from Saratoga High School and Chico State University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
David is survived by his son Derek; his parents Hideki (Dan) and Dorothy; his brothers Eric and Robert (Bob); his sister Sandra; his niece Dalilah; and his nephew Ethan. A private memorial is being held at the Willow Glen Funeral Home in San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019
