Jul 10, 1948 - Sept 28, 2019
David Michael Thomas of Brookings, OR peacefully passed in his sleep 9/28/19 at his home on the Chetco River. He is known for his quick wit and sense of humor and memories of fishing with his sons Jeff and Scott and granddaughter Megan. He was born 7/10/48 in Seattle, WA and moved to Campbell CA in 1958. Dave retired from PG&E after 40+ years of service and spent his remaining years living on the river in Brookings, OR with his wife, Denise Fugere-Thomas. Survivors include his sons, daughter in laws Cynthia and Tracey, granddaughter Megan Thomas, wife Denise Fugere-Thomas and her extended family. He is missed by many and will always be loved.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 13, 2019
