David Tubbs

David TubbsSeptember 3, 1929 - October 22, 2020Resident of San JoseDavid was born in Baltimore, Maryland and loved the sport of LaCrosse. He received All-American awards as goalie for Duke University teams in 1948 and 1949. Lacrosse requires only a ball, a Lacrosse stick, and a helmet and David was honored to be placed in the Lacrosse Hall of Fame for his years of helping to bring Lacrosse to schools in California.His last year of employment with IBM was spent at UCLA on their Faculty Loan Program giving extra help to minority Engineer students.In retirement years, David served on the Club Board of Directors of The Villages and on the Board of Books Aloud (prepares text books for blind students). USAID sent him to Sarajevo for a year to help small computer companies after the war. A last adventure was going to Changchun, China with his wife, Nadine, to help Chinese students (who studied years of English) have experience in speaking Conversational English.David also loved golf. It was joyful to see him off on his golf cart for a round of golf on The Villages golf course.Reaching 91 years of age, David was cared for by his wife and daughter, Janie Tubbs, and the wonderful caregivers of Pathways Hospice.