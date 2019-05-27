Mercury News Obituaries
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
SANTA TERESA PARISH
794 Calero Avenue
San Jose, CA
View Map
David Vincent "Johnnie" Garcia


David Vincent "Johnnie" Garcia
Sept. 3, 1935 - May 22, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Johnnie (David Vincent) Garcia, 83, died peacefully in his home on May 22, after a long battle with diabetes. A gentle soul, who was loved by many, Johnnie embraced life and never complained, even up to his last day. With a tear running down his face, he said, "I can't do this anymore" and he was told, "You don't have to Dad; relax, you are home." He closed his eyes and went to sleep. Johnnie was born in Pittsburg, CA and moved to San Jose in 1970. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and enjoyed a successful career with Owens Corning Fiberglass. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lucy, and his children, Mark, Leticia, Johnnie, and 7 grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a Rosary Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:00P.M with Visitation at 3:00P.M at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00A.M at SANTA TERESA PARISH, 794 Calero Avenue, San Jose. Interment to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 27, 2019
