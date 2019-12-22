|
Dr. David William Sear, PhD. BSc.
March 2nd 1945 – November 19th 2019
A resident of San Jose
With so much love and such sadness in our hearts we said goodbye to David on November 19th. Born and raised in the UK, David, his wife Pat, and two children immigrated to the USA in 1976. David worked in the semiconductor industry in the early days of the Silicon Valley achieving a great deal of success and respect in the industry over the following years, where his integrity and sense of fair play never wavered.
David was intelligent, well read, a deep thinker, loving and compassionate, but above all a family man. He was a true friend and mentor to so many giving freely of his time, expertise and knowledge. David is survived by Pat, his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years. His legacy is a beautiful daughter, amazing son, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be in our hearts forever.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019