Dawn Green
March 13, 1930 - Jan. 7, 2020
Resident of Tucson, AZ
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend to many passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Born in Cortland, New York in 1930, Dawn enjoyed school and loved learning throughout her life. She attended State Teachers College in Cortland where she met and married the love of her life, Mel Green. Mel and Dawn moved to Tucson AZ where they had three sons Scott, Dana, and Keith. The Green family then moved to San Jose in 1961, where Dawn attended San Jose State University and taught elementary school in San Jose Unified School District. She was one of the first elementary teachers to teach an ungraded primary, Spanish language emergence in primary school and 1975 was honored by the Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America program. In 1983 she became President of the California Teachers Association in the Union School District where she worked tirelessly addressing the needs of her students, fellow teachers, and teacher's aids. After retiring in 1990, Dawn and Mel moved back to Tucson where they enjoyed playing golf, playing bridge, and enjoying the company of friends and family. Dawn was always happiest when caring for others. She is survived by her three sons Scott (Kim), Dana (Sue) and Keith. Grandchildren
Brian, Charlie, Mindy, Nathan, Alex, Kristen, Jenna, and Brent; and six great-grandchildren Skyler, Wyatt, Shae, Kimberly, Rowan, and Emilia. The community, friends and family will dearly miss her caring spirit and great sense of humor. Dawns ashes will be interred at East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 18, 2020