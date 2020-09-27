1/1
Dean C. Andrus
1931 - 2020
December 12, 1931 ~ May 15, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Dean C. Andrus, 89, died peacefully on May 15, 2020 at home in Saratoga, California after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Dean grew up in Edwardsburg, Michigan and worked in his father's newspaper and print shop. He saw action during the Korean War while serving aboard the Navy Destroyer USS Cunningham. After the war he graduated from MIT with an EE degree. He became chief electrical engineer of the Ordnance Division of FMC in San Jose where he worked 25 years.
Dean raised three children in his first marriage. In 1971 he married June Provence and created a blended family adding her five children.
Dean loved to repair electrical and mechanical devices; an all-around handyman. He improved June's weaving loom, and supported her entries in the county fair. He was an avid photographer, woodworker, metal worker, and published how-to articles in American Woodturner and Machinists' Workshop.
He was a quiet spoken man who never did anything in life before thinking about it, very knowledgeable person and frugal.
Dean was deeply saddened in 2010 when his wife, June, died. He became active in Hospice of the Valley survivors' group and the prostate cancer support group.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 24, 2020
May Gods promise found in John 6: 40, of the hope to see our loved ones again,comfort your heart and give you peace,strength and hope in the day ahead.
