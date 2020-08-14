1/1
Dean Latter
1931 - 2020
Dean Latter
March 23, 1931 - July 28, 2020
Resident of Saratoga, CA
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on July 28 after a lengthy battle of Alzheimer's Disease.
Dean was born in Minden, NE and moved to Lexington, NE with his parents, Edwin and Viola Latter, where they established Latter's Dairy. Dean often helped them at the dairy. He graduated from Lexington H.S. in 1949, attended Hastings College and then joined the Navy (Korean War). He served on 2 aircraft carriers: The Princeton and the Oriskany. While stationed at Moffett Field he attended a USO Valentine's dance where he met Nancy, the love of his life. They were married on August 29, 1953.
After serving 4 years in the Navy, he returned to college at San Jose State University to complete his BA and MA degrees. Dean joined the staff of Jefferson School which was later unified with Santa Clara. He was a teacher, vice principal and an elementary principal at McCoy (2 years), Sutter: known for frog jumps (15 years) and Milliken (6 years). He retired in 1991.
He was a man with many interests! Fishing, duck hunting, coaching soccer, family gatherings, traveling, reading and more. An active member of West Valley Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.
Dean is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 67 years, 3 children: Karen Latter Morisch (Randy), Stephen Latter (Kerri) and Paul Latter (Karen); Five grandchildren: Courtney (Riley), Christopher, Austin, Shawna and Kyle.
Dean will be dearly missed. No service will be held at this time due to COVID-19.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
