Dean Miyamura
6/12/55 to 4/23/19
San Martin
DEAN MIYAMURA
Dean Miyamura, lifelong resident of San Martin, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at his home with his wife Kathy by his side.
Dean was born on June 12, 1955 in San Jose and graduated from Live Oak High School in 1973. He was a cut flower grower and loved to fish and hunt. He leaves behind his beloved wife Kathy, daughter Sarah M. Howell (Scott), granddaughter Zoey Howell, mother Kaz Miyamura, brother Alan (Joy) Miyamura, sister Lorrie (Jim) Kirkland, nephew Kyle Miyamura (Jessica) and grandniece Chloe. Pre-deceased by his father Min Miyamura, brother Wayne Miyamura and step-son Jedidiah Anderson.
Dean was one-of-a-kind, was very proud of his daughter Sarah and will be missed by all.
Per Dean's request there will be no services.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 7, 2019