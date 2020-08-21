Dean Rhodes
Aug. 11, 1925 - Aug. 18, 2020
Moraga
Dean Sorenson Rhodes passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, at age 95, in Moraga. She was born in Ely, Nevada, on August 11, 1925. Dean received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University, and her JD from Stanford Law School. She married Richard (Dusty) Walden Rhodes on March 26, 1950. She was admitted to the State Bar of California in June 1957, and had a long and outstanding career practicing law in Santa Clara County.
In her spare time and in retirement, Dean loved to garden, and enjoyed grafting and budding fruit trees. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling.
Dean will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her generosity to others. She brought happiness to everyone whose life she touched. Dean was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Rhodes, by her parents, Horace and Ruth, and by her brothers, Walter and Hal Sorenson. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Carol and Ann Sorenson, by her nieces and nephews Val Johnson, Cindy Matthews, and Kim, Robert, and Russell Sorenson, by her close relatives Kym Rhodes Leserman, Caxton Rhodes, Jennifer Rhodes Payne, Duncan Rhodes, and by their spouses, children, and grandchildren. She will truly be missed.
Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her honor to your favorite charity
