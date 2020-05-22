Deanna Szlasa
1977 - 2020
Deanna Szlasa
Feb. 6, 1977 - May 17,2020
San Jose, CA
Deanna aka Lora Janelle Quiñones passed away due to congestive heart failure. Lora requested that there be no funeral services, but rather that everyone party and celebrate her life.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2020.
