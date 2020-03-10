Home

POWERED BY

Debora Newmark


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debora Newmark Obituary
Debora Newmark
Mar. 9, 1963 - Feb. 1, 2020
Saratoga
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness we announce the passing of Debora D. Newmark. Debbie entered the presence of our Lord and Savior on February 1, 2020. Debora was born on March 9, 1963 in Redwood City, CA. She is predeceased in death by her father Richard A. Newmark, and Brother David (Amie) Newmark. She is survived by her mother Evelyn M. Newmark, brother Richard M. Newmark, sons Justin D. (Marianne) Newmark, Sean Newmark, and Jared McRae. She also is survived by 4 grandchildren whom she adored, Justin R. Newmark, Debora R. Newmark, Tyler Newmark, and Abel McRae. Debbie worked as a cosmetologist most of her life, and spent most of her time caring for others and her family. Debbie was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Los Gatos Memorial Park on 2/21/2020.


View the online memorial for Debora Newmark
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -