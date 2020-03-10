|
|
Debora Newmark
Mar. 9, 1963 - Feb. 1, 2020
Saratoga
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness we announce the passing of Debora D. Newmark. Debbie entered the presence of our Lord and Savior on February 1, 2020. Debora was born on March 9, 1963 in Redwood City, CA. She is predeceased in death by her father Richard A. Newmark, and Brother David (Amie) Newmark. She is survived by her mother Evelyn M. Newmark, brother Richard M. Newmark, sons Justin D. (Marianne) Newmark, Sean Newmark, and Jared McRae. She also is survived by 4 grandchildren whom she adored, Justin R. Newmark, Debora R. Newmark, Tyler Newmark, and Abel McRae. Debbie worked as a cosmetologist most of her life, and spent most of her time caring for others and her family. Debbie was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Los Gatos Memorial Park on 2/21/2020.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2020