Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cowell Hay Barn
Santa Cruz, CA
Deborah Ann Calhoun


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Ann Calhoun Obituary
Deborah Ann Calhoun
Oct. 8, 1960 - Jan. 31, 2019
Santa Cruz, CA.

Deborah Ann Calhoun passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2019 in her home that she loved and cherished. She was 58 years old, born in Santa Cruz on October 8, 1960 and was the oldest of 4 children. After spending her formative years in Saratoga and San Jose she returned to Santa Cruz with her husband, Dave Calhoun, to raise their children and has lived in Santa Cruz for the last 35 years. Her passing was very sudden and heart wrenching for those she left behind, but we know that she is at peace to be with her late husband Dave.
Debbie is survived by her four daughters and two son-in-laws; Jackie and Kevin Crossley of Santa Cruz; Amanda and Aron Conger of Santa Cruz; Kirsten Calhoun of Seattle and Sophie Calhoun of Carmel. In addition, she leaves her mother Sue Fitchen of Santa Cruz, her two sisters Valerie Rathbone; Kim Fitchen-Young and her brother, Richard Todd Fitchen. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Claire, Ben, Nora, Andy and Phoebe, as well as many extended family members and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dave Calhoun in 2011 and her father Peter Fitchen in 1992.
In the spirit of her love of nature, a celebration of Debbie's life will be held on Friday, February 8th at 11AM at the Cowell Hay Barn at UCSC which is surrounded by the many trails she would walk or run daily. Please wear your favorite color to the memorial.
Instead of flowers please make donations in Debbie's name to CASA of Santa Cruz or the UCSC Arboretum.


View the online memorial for Deborah Ann Calhoun
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 6, 2019
