Debra Ann Wynn

May 6, 1956 – March 26, 2019

Resident of San Jose, CA

Debra Ann Wynn passed away March 26, 2019, after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. She was born on May 6, 1956, in San Jose, California to Charles and Eldores Wynn.



Debra was raised in a close, extended family and lived a full life, traveling, shopping, playing Bingo, seeing every action hero movie, doing jigsaw puzzles, and attending family gatherings. She worked for Vanier Business Forms and Services for twelve years, from 1982-1994. Debra traveled with her parents to Hong Kong, Hawaii multiple times, regular trips to Lake Tahoe and Reno, and Europe with family friends. Debra was a super shopper, finding the best deals, and was a classy dresser, wearing the latest stylish clothing and fashion jewelry. Debra loved country music and frequented the Saddle Rack, where she met Richard Trahan, her boyfriend of 25 years, until his death in 2016. Debra's greatest love after Richard's death was her dog, Layla, who she fondly called, "my Baby." Shy due to a speech impairment, Debra will always be remembered as a gentle soul, who was not a complainer, and treated all with kindness. The next time you enjoy a diet coke, glass of champagne, or Long Island Ice Tea (Debra's favorites), toast Debra and her incredible journey.



Debra was predeceased by her parents, and is survived by her aunt, Erline Mello, cousins Janelle Cox (George), Lorie Deisenroth (Fred), Brian Baker (Sylvia), and numerous cousins.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service, April 6, 2019, with a visitation starting at 9:00 A.M. and a memorial service starting at 10:00 A.M., at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 12:00 P.M.





View the online memorial for Debra Ann Wynn Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary