Debra L. Chapman-Rosander
1963 - 2020
Debra L. Chapman-Rosander
May 5, 1963 - July 24, 2020
Formerly of Santa Clara
Debra Chapman-Rosander was born in San Jose, formerly resided in Santa Clara, CA, and graduated from Buchser High School in 1981. She was beautiful, a gifted artist, and radiated a wondrous child-like spirit.
She is survived by her husband Aaron N. Rosander; children Aaron C. Rosander and Natalie L. Rosander; brother David Chapman (Colleen) and mother Irene Kmetz.
Please consider a donation in Debra´s name to DonorNetworkWest.org.
For additional information contact anrosander@gmail.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
