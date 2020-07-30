Debra L. Chapman-Rosander
May 5, 1963 - July 24, 2020
Formerly of Santa Clara
Debra Chapman-Rosander was born in San Jose, formerly resided in Santa Clara, CA, and graduated from Buchser High School in 1981. She was beautiful, a gifted artist, and radiated a wondrous child-like spirit.
She is survived by her husband Aaron N. Rosander; children Aaron C. Rosander and Natalie L. Rosander; brother David Chapman (Colleen) and mother Irene Kmetz.
Please consider a donation in Debra´s name to DonorNetworkWest.org
For additional information contact anrosander@gmail.com. View the online memorial for Debra L. Chapman-Rosander