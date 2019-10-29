|
Delia Hufton, Ph.D.
Apr 15, 1931 - Oct 21, 2019
Milpitas
With deep sadness the family of Delia Hufton, Ph.D. announces her passing in the early hours of October 21, 2019. Dr. Hufton, a longtime Milpitas resident, was a loving wife, mother and highly regarded Professor of Spanish at SJSU from 1964 until her retirement in 1992.
Delia's long journey began in Argentina, where she was an elementary school teacher, and a student at the University of La Plata. A mutual friend suggested she become pen-pals with a British Merchant seaman he knew so she could practice her english, and thus began a world encompassing courtship of letters. A year later they finally met, and married one week later. Eighteen months after the birth of their first son, the Huftons emigrated from Argentina to David's hometown in England. In 1963 David, Delia and their two young sons immigrated to the USA and settled in Milpitas, where they have lived since.
During her early tenure at SJSU, Delia worked diligently to obtain her doctorate in Linguistics at Stanford, which she earned in April 1979. Since her retirement in 1992, Delia enjoyed her painting hobby, traveling on over 60 cruises with David to Alaska, Canada, Hawaii and Mexico, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Delia is survived by David, her husband of 63 years, sons Leonard (Su), Philip (Maria), grandchildren Rosa and Anthony, along with her faithful companion pooch Manchita.
In accordance with Delia's request, there will be no memorial service or any eulogies. Instead, the Hufton Family invites all friends, former students and colleagues to an informal and casual remembrance of her life, to be held at Embassy Suites, Milpitas, on Sunday, November 3rd starting at 1:30 pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 29, 2019