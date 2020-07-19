Della FelicettaJanuary 16, 1931 - July 10, 2020San JoseDella Felicetta passed away on July 10th with family by her side. Dee was a California native who grew up and lived in Willow Glen most of her life. She was born to Peter and Delia Crisham, both Irish immigrants. During her childhood she lived with her parents, her sister, Patty and brother, Peter at the Crisham Grocery Store on Coe Avenue in Willow Glen. She attended St. Leo's Grammar School and Notre Dame High School.Della married the love of her life, George Felicetta in 1958, after meeting at a Catholic singles club. They were blessed with a daughter, Regina Madigan (John) of Mountain View and two sons, Vince Felicetta (Kelly) of Capitola and Rob Felicetta (Nancy) of Carson City, NV. Grandma Dee was doubly blessed with five grandchildren Keara, Elise, Joey, Danny and Lauren, one great-grandchild, Maggie and nieces and nephews who she was delighted to spend time with locally or on family vacations.Della graduated from San Jose State University, received a teaching credential and also earned a Master's degree in Special Education from UC Santa Cruz. Over her long career she worked at various schools in San Jose where she fulfilled her passion of teaching children and positively touched many student's lives. After retirement she volunteered at the Thrift Box in Willow Glen, and the One-Room School House at the San Jose History Museum.Dee enjoyed life to the fullest, especially loving get-togethers with family and friends. She always greeted family and friends with such joy that we knew we were loved and appreciated. She was the life of the party, singing, dancing, talking and playing cards. She had a passion for anything having to do with Ireland, especially enjoying the yearly family St. Patrick's Day Party and Irish Bread. She also had a special place in her heart for Capitola, where she and George owned a home and spent much of their family and leisure time.Dee and George belonged to the Valiant Investment Group, a tight knit group of couples who invested, socialized and traveled for more than 50 years. They were like family and Dee cherished each and every member of the group. She also enjoyed investing on her own and had keen investment savvy.She also had a special group of neighborhood ladies, the "Bridge Club", that still meets for monthly lunches. They all raised children together and were a source of joy and support for her.Our family gives special thanks to Ligia Gill who has been a wonderful friend and caregiver to Dee for many years.We will all miss Dee's fun-loving attitude, her generous spirit and love for her family and friends.Because of the corona virus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held with the immediate family. Hopefully next St. Patrick's Day we will be able to gather and raise a toast to Dee's life.