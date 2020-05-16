Dolores (Dolly) AlbrightApril 29, 1932 - May 5, 2020Resident of Carmel ValleyDolores (Dolly) Kennedy Albright of Carmel Valley, CA passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on May 5th, 2020 surrounded by her four children and is now reunited with her husband Dr. George Albright (predeceased in February 2020). Born in Coraopolis, PA on April 29th, 1932, Dolly was the daughter of Gene and Marie Kennedy. After graduating from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow College) with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Home Economics, she began her career as a teacher at Moon High School in Moon Township outside of Pittsburgh, PA.Soon after she met and married the love of her life George Albright of Crafton, PA, a medical student enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completing his internship at Bethesda Naval Hospital. While stationed in Hawaii, Dolly gave birth to Karla and twin boys David and Doug. Soon after a move to Rochester, MN, their fourth child Greg was born.After living briefly in Long Island, New York, Dolly and George moved their young family to Los Altos Hills, California. While George worked at Lockheed Missiles and Space, Dolly was fully engaged in raising four children. She oversaw the harvesting of countless fruits and vegetables and made sure that all of her children were kitchen proficient. Dolly was keenly perceptive and as the family grew up it was not uncommon for visiting friends to benefit from wisdom and support in their own life journey. Over the years, she was reminded of the positive impact of this quiet guidance from the many holiday and birthday cards she would receive.Dolly was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her commitment to the strength of family will be a lasting legacy. Dolly always made her family a top priority and she cherished the times when everyone could be together especially at Christmas – an important annual tradition. Dolly and George shared a passion for travel and used it to create lasting memories by taking the entire family on cruises to exotic locations including Istanbul, Barbados, Athens and Venice.As a devout Catholic, Dolly's faith played an important role in her life. She held a firm belief in the power of prayer and the possibility of miracles like when she found the strength to quit smoking after visiting the shrine of "Our Lady of Guadeloupe" in Mexico. Later in life, Dolly took joy in creating connections as a docent with visitors at the Carmel Mission and other local Museums.Dolly had a discerning eye for beauty. The fine art she collected from her many travels were meticulously displayed in all of her homes. She loved antique clocks, early American furniture, Chinese porcelain and Persian rugs. While Dolly was blessed with natural beauty and was often compared to Jackie Kennedy, it was her infectious smile and life-curiosity that opened doors for her.Dolly is survived by four children, Karla Albright of Los Gatos, CA, Doug Albright of Rocklin, CA, David Albright of Garrison, NY and Greg Albright of Washington, DC, four grandchildren (David Burkhart, Alex Burkhart, Katherine Albright, Michael Albright), and brother Edward Kennedy of Palos Verdes Estates, CA.A celebration of Dolly and George's life will occur when Covid-19 guidelines allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carmel Mission Basilica or an organization of your choice.