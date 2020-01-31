|
Delores Anna Eysnogle-Cavanaugh
In Loving Memory
Delores Anna Eysnogle-Cavanaugh, a longtime resident of the Villages in San Jose, CA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday January 25, 2020 with her husband at her side. She was 91 years old.
Delores was born on July 13, 1928 to Frank and Lillian (Lenz) Kucera in Chicago, IL. She grew up in Chicago and attended and graduated from St. Precopious Business High School. She loved to dance, especially the jitterbug to the big bands of the day. She spent her summers the family's summer home in Philips, Wisconsin where she enjoyed fishing, Friday fish frys, and enjoyed going to the local dances in town. At one of those dances she met her future husband, Harold Eysnogle. A year after they met, they were married in Chicago on June 14, 1946. They moved to Milwaukee Wisconsin and started their new life. During that period, they had two children. In 1956 her husband accepted a job offer from Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale, CA. They bought a home in Santa Clara where she lived until 1988. Harold passed away in 1986. They were married for 40 years.
In 1987 she inquired about a church group for a get together of the Widow's and Widower's for events and activities. At one of these get together where she met Edward Cavanaugh. It was meant to be for both of them. They were married on October 1, 1988 at St. Justin's Catholic Church in Santa Clara, CA. They each sold their homes and bought their new home together in the Villages (Highland) in the fall of 1989.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents and her brother and her first husband. She is survived by her husband Edward Cavanaugh, her children Nicole Kucera and Janet (Bruce) McCormack, her grandchildren, Billy (Ray) McClelen-Fields, Jennifer (Brad) Dautrich, Adam Kucera, Alexa Kucera, daughter-in law, Alexandra Cunningham, and one great granddaughter, Taylor Ann Dautrich.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, CA, on February 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020