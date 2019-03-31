Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Roses at Oak Hill Cemetery
San Jose, CA
Denise Lynn Barone


February 28, 1956 ~ March 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
God called his Angel to Heaven far too soon. Denise Lynn Barone (63) passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side following a courageous two and a half year battle with ALS.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, in the Chapel of Roses at Oak Hill Cemetery, San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Association at the following web address: http://webgw.alsa.org/goto/deniselynnbarone


View the online memorial for Denise Lynn Barone
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019
