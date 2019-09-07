Home

Dennis A. DeMartini


1948 - 2019
Dennis A. DeMartini Obituary
Dennis A. DeMartini
1-7-48 - 8-31-19
Dennis A. DeMartini, age 71, born and raised in Campbell, CA. Landscape maintenance business, collector of many items, predeceased by parents Jack and Carmelita DeMartini, loving husband of Gail DeMartini, stepfather of Alicia Burt, step-grandfather of Logan Burt and Cole Lynch, brother of Tom DeMartini and Bonnie Bauske. Passed away due to COPD. He requested no funeral service. He will be deeply missed.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 7, 2019
