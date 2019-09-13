|
Dennis & Delores Mollahan
Residents of Saratoga
Dennis John Mollahan b.08/23/1926-d.12/21/2018
Delores Clancy Mollahan b.2/18/1927-d.09/01/2019
Dennis and Delores, long time residents of Saratoga, CA have passed into the loving arms of their Lord.
Born in Chicago, Illinois; Dee and Denny met in seventh grade, married in 1951, and moved to Saratoga, CA in 1973. Dennis retired from International Paper Company after 37 years. Aside from traveling, Dennis enjoyed golfing with his friends. Delores devoted her life to creating a loving home for her 8 children. Her hobbies included gardening, and painting. They both enjoyed attending their children's numerous sporting activities.
Dennis and Delores will be missed by their eight children; Richard, Denise, Marilyn, Patrick, Judy, Jay, Daniel, and Scott, their spouses, 24 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Having traveled extensively, Dee and Denny have chosen a private family service in one of their favorite places on earth, Kauai, Hawaii. The wonderful outpouring of support and love from their friends has been greatly appreciated by the family.
Aloha Mom and Dad
View the online memorial for Dennis & Delores Mollahan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019