Dennis E. Foley
Jul. 7, 1949 - Jan. 15, 2019
Santa Cruz
Native of San Jose, dear son of the late Thomasina and Philip Foley, brother of the late Philip and Marialice Foley, survived by sisters Martha Bilbrey and Trish Stanley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graduate of St. Leo's, Bellarmine, and Santa Clara University, Dennis lived and worked as a computer consultant in Santa Cruz County, where he will be missed by many good friends. Private services have been held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019