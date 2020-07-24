Dennis FrandsenJune 1946 - May 1, 2020Santa RosaLong time Bay Area resident, snappy dresser, cigar smoker, and over all trouble maker, Dennis Frandsen passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Rosa, CA on May 1, 2020 (72). He was surrounded by his wife Michelle, daughter Ashlynn and her partner Tania, and son Barrett. Due to the current world situation many friends and family were able to say goodbye and see him via video and voice sessions hours and minutes before he passed. Dennis was the first born and only son to Marion and Vera (Bates) in Parma, ID in June 1946.Dennis attended Parma High School in Parma, ID and married a very pregnant Elaine Wagstaff (Parma HS) before he graduated HS. He moved to Boise, ID with his new wife and child (Marice) in hand; his second child (Heather) was born shortly after in Boise ID. Dennis and Elaine worked several jobs including a Jewelry Salesman, Janitor for the local Boise National Guard Armory, Chemical Engineering Company as a salesman, Secretary to many local businesses, and eventually landed a job at Boise Cascade Company as a salesman. Dennis received his Business Administration degree from Boise State College (now Boise State University) in 1972; he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. After his completion of his degree he was recruited to come to the growing city of San Jose, CA in the Bay Area and eventually ended up at Crent Containers based in San Francisco, CA as a Corrugated Box and shipping supplies Salesman (Cardboard and packaging materials); a few of Dennis's accounts while working with Crent Containers were Fox Racing Motocross Gear & Apparel and Santa Cruz Skateboards. While in San Jose Dennis and Elaine had two more children (Coit and Aaron). Dennis and Elaine eventually moved to Los Gatos, CA in the Riconada area. Dennis and Elaine divorced in 1982 and Dennis married Michelle Murdoch in 1983 and moved back to San Jose, CA; Michelle brought one son (Ben) into the family. Dennis continued to work with Crent Containers and had two more children (Ashlynn and Barrett). Nearing retirement from the workforce, Dennis started to work with American Packaging as a salesman and moved to Copperopolis, CA near Yosemite National Park (one of his favorite places). Retired from the workforce he loved to look and hike around the mountains in Copperopolis and enjoy his big dogs and cat until he moved to Santa Rosa, CA to be closer to medical facilities. He loved the outdoors and loved his family. His dedication to work and providing for his family had been a great strength of his. He talked to anyone who would listen and was a genuine kind person. Dennis was a long time subscriber to the San Jose Mercury News and would help with his sons' paper routes (Marice, Coit, and Aaron) in the early mornings driving the family station wagon while his sons would deliver the papers. Dennis loved antiques and history. His homes were always filled with antiques of all kinds including a 1929 Model A Ford. National Geographic, the History channel and Turner Classic Networks were his favorite channels as he loved watching old movies and learning more about our history and world. He admired Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) and Thomas Edison for their wit and tenacity. He always raised and lowered the American Flag on all of his homes; he loved the good ole USA. Christmas was his favorite holiday and with the help of his sons he would go all out in decorating inside and outside their home. In his later years his son Ben would make the trip to Copperopolis specifically to decorate Dennis and Michelle's home. One thing Dennis wanted on his grave marker was the saying, "All you that read with little care, and walk away and leave me here, should not forget that you must die, and be intomb'd as well as I." Farber, Jessie. "Ernest Caulfield." Journal of the Association for Gravestone Studies. Vol I, (1979) Page 20. Also Dennis appreciated this saying about dying, "We never bury the dead, we take them with us, which is the privilege of the living." Farber, Jessie. "Ernest Caulfield." Journal of the Association for Gravestone Studies. Vol I, (1979) Page 21. Dennis has 10 grandchildren - Sara, Tanya, Cait, Kyle, Mira, Corrine, Jessica, Zachary, Dylan, and Aiden. You are loved and will be missed.