Dennis Hannon
Dec 14, 1949-Jan 25, 2019
Dennis Andrew Hannon died in Brentwood, CA, on Jan. 25, 2019. He was 69. Dennis was born and lived most of his life in San Jose. He worked for the City of San Jose for more than 25 years.
He is survived by his sons, Sean (Kierstin) of Murrieta, and Andrew (Linda) of Bethel Island; six grandchildren; siblings Michele Sokol (Nick) of Santa Rosa, Tom Hannon (Carolee) of Ventura, Margaret Tolbert (Rick) of Tracy, Patricia Hannon (Chuck Carroll) of San Jose, Julie Farris (Martin) of Spanaway, Wash., Colleen Hannon of Santa Cruz; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his brother Michael and parents John Edward and Katherine Norma Hannon.
Services: 11 a.m. March 1, 2019 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 794 Calero Ave., San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Center at or C.A.S.T. for Kids at https://castforkids.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 28, 2019