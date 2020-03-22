|
|
Dennis J. Brucklacher
Aug. 13, 1948 - Mar. 18, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Dennis J. Brucklacher, age 71, son of Merle and Viola Brucklacher, passed away in Santa Clara, CA, on March 18, 2020, from complications of the flu and years of multiple sclerosis. Growing up in Wellsboro, PA, Denny became an Eagle Scout and wrestled on the high school team. After attending the Pennsylvania State University and earning a bachelor's degree in mathematics, he enlisted in the Navy Air Force and became an instructor of jet pilots, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander.
For more than forty years Denny experienced disabling effects from multiple sclerosis, facing the disease with resolve and courage, supported by his love of family, God, and friends. He is survived by his two children, Kelly (Darren) Penfield of Santa Clara, CA and Brett (Jan) Brucklacher of Santa Rosa, CA; three grandchildren, Jessica Penfield, Justin Penfield and Maile Brucklacher; and two brothers, Tom (Kim) Brucklacher of Sparks, NV, and Barry (Jane) Brucklacher of Mansfield, PA. Denny will be buried next to his parents in the Balls Mills Cemetery in Balls Mills, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Denny's name.
View the online memorial for Dennis J. Brucklacher
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 22, 2020