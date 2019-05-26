Dennis Robert McLaughlin

May 17, 1944 - May 11, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

Dennis Robert McLaughlin passed away on May 11, 2019, 6 days before his 75th birthday. Dennis was born and raised in Hoboken, New Jersey to Leo and Margaret McLaughlin. He graduated from LaSalle University in 1966 and immediately went to work for General Foods Corporation in New York. He completed his MBA in 1969 at Fairleigh Dickinson University. His career brought him to California in 1976. He settled in Cupertino where he remained until his death. He ended his career as the Food Services Division Western Regions Distributor Development Manager with Kraft Foods. He took an early retirement to spend time with his youngest son. Dennis's passion was investing and he became a trusted source of information and mentorship to many. Dennis's generosity was well known and was experienced by many people, especially friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Christine, son Dennis McLaughlin (MaryEllen) of New Jersey, son Kevin McLaughlin of Los Angeles, CA, granddaughters Lara and Katie McLaughlin, sister and brother-in-law Maureen and John Wendelken of New Jersey, and his California family, Corinne Botelho, Kathy Crispi, Dave Botelho, Jr., Jessica Cathey (Jordan) and Raya, as well as many good friends and acquaintances. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dennis's name to , https://www.stjude.org, , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or the .





View the online memorial for Dennis Robert McLaughlin Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary