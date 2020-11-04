Dennis Thompson1949 - 2020Resident of San JoseDennis Thompson passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, at the age of 71. Dennis genuinely valued people and his faith guided his life. No one was a stranger to Dennis and he viewed the best in everyone. He was deeply good, kind and loyal. A memorial service will be held in Montana, in the summer of 2021. Donations, in Dennis' memory, may be made to Mount Ellis Academy - Student Aid, and sent to 3641 Bozeman Trail Road, Bozeman, MT 59715.