Dennis Thompson
1949 - 2020
Dennis Thompson
1949 - 2020
Resident of San Jose
Dennis Thompson passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, at the age of 71. Dennis genuinely valued people and his faith guided his life. No one was a stranger to Dennis and he viewed the best in everyone. He was deeply good, kind and loyal. A memorial service will be held in Montana, in the summer of 2021. Donations, in Dennis' memory, may be made to Mount Ellis Academy - Student Aid, and sent to 3641 Bozeman Trail Road, Bozeman, MT 59715.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
