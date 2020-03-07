Home

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Lincoln Hills Community Church
Lincoln, CA
Dennis Wayne Sudano


1947 - 2020
Dennis Wayne Sudano, 72, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born November 4, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Salvatore V. Sudano and Elizabeth M. (Zellers) Sudano. He was a member of the 316/405 Carpenter's Union. He loved Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Eleanor A. (Cornish) Sudano; children, Denise K. (Sudano) Johnson, Paul M. Sudano, and Nick A. Sudano; grandchildren Joshua Johnson, April Johnson, Isabella Sudano, and Elio Sudano. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Community Church located at 950 E. Joiner Parkway in Lincoln, California.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 7, 2020
