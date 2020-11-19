Derek Peter James
October 14, 1983 - November 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Derek Peter James, President of DECO PR + Communications, LLC and life-long resident of San Jose, CA, died unexpectedly on November 7, 2020 at the age of 37.
Derek is survived by his wife, Colleen James; his son, Nolan James; his parents, Michael James, Sr. (Priscilla) and Janet Akin (Malcolm); his grandfather, Melvin James, Sr. (Michelle); his siblings Monique Opet (Neal), Dustin Gutierrez (Nicole), and Michael James, Jr. (Doni); his loving in-laws, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues, and lifelong friends. He is predeceased by his grandmothers Lucille Akin and Donna James; his grandfather, William Peter Akin, Sr.; his uncles David Akin, Melvin James, Jr., William Peter Akin, Jr.; and his aunt Kathy Fromdahl.
Derek was born in San Jose on October 14, 1983. He graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in 2002 and from Santa Clara University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.
Derek was a devoted father and a lover of cats of all sizes. He was well known for his laid-back demeanor, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and loyalty. He enjoyed grilling, traveling, playing golf, and playing hockey. Derek was a HUGE fan of SJ Sharks, SF 49ers and SF Giants, but most of all, loved spending time with his family and friends. Derek was a member of Delta Sigma Pi – Business Fraternity and Ruff Riders Club at SCU and was a board member at Lincoln High School Foundation from 2011-2017.
A private service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on November 21, 2020, at St. Martin of Tours Church, San Jose. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church attendance is by invitation only. There will be live streaming available, contact Opet21@gmail.com for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Project Survival Cat Haven (www.cathaven.com
) would be appreciated. View the online memorial for Derek Peter James