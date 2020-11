Derek Peter JamesOctober 14, 1983 - November 7, 2020Resident of San JoseDerek Peter James, President of DECO PR + Communications, LLC and life-long resident of San Jose, CA, died unexpectedly on November 7, 2020 at the age of 37.Derek is survived by his wife, Colleen James; his son, Nolan James; his parents, Michael James, Sr. (Priscilla) and Janet Akin (Malcolm); his grandfather, Melvin James, Sr. (Michelle); his siblings Monique Opet (Neal), Dustin Gutierrez (Nicole), and Michael James, Jr. (Doni); his loving in-laws, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues, and lifelong friends. He is predeceased by his grandmothers Lucille Akin and Donna James; his grandfather, William Peter Akin, Sr.; his uncles David Akin, Melvin James, Jr., William Peter Akin, Jr.; and his aunt Kathy Fromdahl.Derek was born in San Jose on October 14, 1983. He graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in 2002 and from Santa Clara University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.Derek was a devoted father and a lover of cats of all sizes. He was well known for his laid-back demeanor, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and loyalty. He enjoyed grilling, traveling, playing golf, and playing hockey. Derek was a HUGE fan of SJ Sharks, SF 49ers and SF Giants, but most of all, loved spending time with his family and friends. Derek was a member of Delta Sigma Pi – Business Fraternity and Ruff Riders Club at SCU and was a board member at Lincoln High School Foundation from 2011-2017.A private service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on November 21, 2020, at St. Martin of Tours Church, San Jose. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church attendance is by invitation only. There will be live streaming available, contact Opet21@gmail.com for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Project Survival Cat Haven ( www.cathaven.com ) would be appreciated.