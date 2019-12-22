Home

Desma (Hardcastle) Payne


1917 - 2019
Desma (Hardcastle) Payne Obituary
Desma Hardcastle Payne
Resident of Menlo Park
Desma Hardcastle Payne was born on January 6, 1917 in Sasakwa, OK, to Les and Lucy Hardcastle. Her large family, including brothers Cecil and Ross, came to California five years later and settled near Blythe. As a small child she knew she wanted to be a teacher. While attending the University of Redlands, CA, she met Henry Payne. They graduated in 1938 and married in 1940. Henry served in the US Navy during World War II and then was called back to duty during the Korean conflict. Desma taught school in Hermosa Beach and Culver City before daughter Margaret was born. The family moved north to Walnut Creek in 1953. Desma returned to teaching there and then taught in Menlo Park where she lived 55 years. Henry passed away in 2008 at age 92. Desma passed away on November 8, 2019 in her own home at age 102. She leaves daughter Margaret and grandsons Glen and Ross. A gathering of family and friends will be held after the holidays to celebrate her life.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 22, 2019
