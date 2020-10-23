Despina Gallmeister
April 17, 1930 - October 2, 2020
Saratoga, California
Desi G, as she was known throughout her children's lives, died peacefully at her home in Saratoga on October 2, 2020.
The youngest child of Greek immigrants from the Isle of Chios, she was born on April 17, 1930 to Anthi Chrousakis and Nicholas Nicolaides. The family changed their name to Gusta when they arrived in America, to make it easier to find work. She had one brother, Lee Gusta, who was an actor, musician and educator.
She attended Wayne State University, majoring in Fine Arts, and pursued artistic endeavors, from painting, to sculpting, to needlework and floral collage throughout her life. Creativity was a central part of her life, and she engendered that spirit in her family and those around her.
She met Otto Gallmeister in the late 1950s through AHEPA and her close friend, Dr. Katherine Skoulas. They married in 1960, and had three children: Bill, Adrienne and Dan. They lived in San Carlos, Sunnyvale, Cherry Hill, NJ, and finally, Saratoga CA.
Her early career was spent teaching elementary school in Michigan and New Jersey. She earned her California Teaching Credential at San Jose State during the 1970s, and taught art in the Saratoga schools, as well as substitute teaching, and ultimately working in the library at Foothill School. She also spent 2 years as the Director of the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, and several seasons working with the Valley Institute of Theater Arts, VITA. She was active in the Saratoga Music Boosters, Saratoga Schools PTA, and the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Desi was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church, spending summers at Church Camps, and working with youth groups, Sunday Schools, Greek Schools and philanthropic clubs throughout her life. Some of her longest-standing friends came from that tight-knit community.
After retiring, she traveled the world with friends and became an avid member of the Los Gatos YMCA water aerobics program, even though she never learned to swim. She adored having coffee in downtown Saratoga with her rotating group of coffee buddies. She also participated in arts workshops at the Saratoga Senior Center. This activity was an invaluable creative and social outlet. She cherished her friends from the Los Gatos Y, from her coffee group, and from the workshops at the senior center. These activities and friends kept her mind young and her heart happy.
She loved a good time, and didn't take the world too seriously. She is remembered by most as a true friend, known for being open-minded and opinionated, funny and insightful. She thrived on social connectedness which she found in her church groups, social groups and community. The isolation of the COVID pandemic was very hard on her.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren (Anthe, Diana, Elizabeth, Ian, James, and Russell), in-laws, the Gusta Family of Albuquerque, NM, koumbaros and dear friends. A small, private service has been held, due to the Coronavirus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of San Jose, https://www.saintnicholas.org
, email: churchoffice@saintnicholas.org; or the Saratoga Senior Center, https://www.sascc.org/donate
