Destyne Jeanine Sublett
March 13, 1970 ~ July 21, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Destyne Jeanine Sublett passed away on a Sunday morning surrounded and comforted by her immediate family at her home in San José, CA. She found her peace after four years of treatment for colorectal cancer, facing her challenges with optimism and a vigor for her future.
Destyne was born in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Gunderson High School and earned a BA in Dramatic Arts from San José State University. Her true passion was to provide love and care to all creatures, great and small. She worked decades long as a veterinary assistant at Kirkwood Animal Hospital and also trained horses, winning two world championships with her beloved equine companion, Ivanhoe. Beyond the many animal companions she loved through her life, Destyne also took great joy in helping people. She participated multiple years in the AIDS/Lifecycle to raise money for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and Los Angeles LGBT Center. She also found friends and fun participating in roller derby, competing herself as well as coaching and refereeing for her daughter.
Destyne is survived by her parents, Bonnie and Roger Sublett, her brothers, Taylor and Ross, and her children, Elizabeth and Ivan, who she "loved more than all the stars in the sky." Destyne's compassion and empathy for others will be her lasting legacy. She will be missed by every life she touched.
For expressions of sympathy, Destyne's family requests that friends consider a donation in her memory to the Cancer CAREpoint charitable foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 2, 2019