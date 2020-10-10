Diana Helen HouseOctober 24, 1934 - September 17, 2020Resident of San Jose, CADiana passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose on September 17, 2020. Prior to living in San Jose for the past fifty years, Diana was born in Bobo, Mississippi.Diana's career began in Lindsey, CA where she taught for just one year. Venturing to San Jose, she taught at Camden, Del Mar, Blackford and Leigh High Schools. She coached basketball and softball as well as being the Athletic Director for both Camden and Leigh High Schools.Diana's passion in life was raising and showing Standard Poodles. As an advocate for poodles and all animals, Diana volunteered countless hours for Northern California Poodle Rescue.Diana is survived by her sister, Doris Pflogroff also known as PLUSH and her brother, Billy Thomas House.Diana's generosity, compassion and warmth made her the woman everyone loved to be with. Diana will remain forever in our hearts. Celebration of life will be held on October 18th at Almaden Meadows Park at 1pm.