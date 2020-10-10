1/1
Diana Helen House
1934 - 2020
Diana Helen House
October 24, 1934 - September 17, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Diana passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose on September 17, 2020. Prior to living in San Jose for the past fifty years, Diana was born in Bobo, Mississippi.
Diana's career began in Lindsey, CA where she taught for just one year. Venturing to San Jose, she taught at Camden, Del Mar, Blackford and Leigh High Schools. She coached basketball and softball as well as being the Athletic Director for both Camden and Leigh High Schools.
Diana's passion in life was raising and showing Standard Poodles. As an advocate for poodles and all animals, Diana volunteered countless hours for Northern California Poodle Rescue.
Diana is survived by her sister, Doris Pflogroff also known as PLUSH and her brother, Billy Thomas House.
Diana's generosity, compassion and warmth made her the woman everyone loved to be with. Diana will remain forever in our hearts. Celebration of life will be held on October 18th at Almaden Meadows Park at 1pm.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Almaden Meadows Park
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
