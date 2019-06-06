|
|
Diana Lee Lane
May 9th, 1996-May 27, 2019
San Jose
Our Diana Lee has left us, closing the door on this earthly room and making her transition to her heavenly one to join her Uncle "EE" and her dear "Poppie.".
She was the beautiful Wife of Jason Lane and the loving mother of Bella Grace and Aidan Christopher Lane.
She leaves behind her Mother, Karen Dee Brandenburg, her brother, Brenten Lee Brandenburg, her Grandmother, Diane "GiGi" Brandenburg, her Uncles, William and Gary Brandenburg, her cousins, Taylor and Jackson Brandenburg, and many other dear family members and friends.
Diana loved animals with special needs and children. In lieu of flowers, donations to The San Jose Humane Society, Mutt Meadows Organization in San Mateo, The Forgotten International's "Eric Lee Brandenburg Children's Fund" or Rocket Dog Rescue in Sacramento would mean so much to honor Diana's memory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 6, 2019