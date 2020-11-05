Diane BeckerJuly 14, 1954 - August 15, 2020Resident of San JoseDiane Becker (Miss Diane)We are heartbroken to announce that, on August 15, 2020, Mrs. Diane Becker (Miss Diane) passed away unexpectedly.Diane was born July 14, 1954 in San Jose, California, the daughter of Joseph (deceased) and Vera. Diane married young to her first husband, Randy. During her marriage and after her divorce, Diane raised her 6 children mostly on her own. She was determined that her children would know every day how much they were loved, and that their mom would move heaven and earth to provide for them. Diane was an endless source of unconditional love and inspiration, not just to her children, but to anyone that was fortunate enough to know her.In 1997, Diane married again, this time to her loving and devoted husband and soul-mate, Todd. Shortly after, she returned to college to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with depth in Multicultural Studies. A teacher at a wide variety of schools, Diane became a principal at Challenger school, a lead teacher at Stratford school, and a lead teacher and Mentor at the local Head Start, but Learning Pathways Preschool and Kindergarten became her dream fulfilled.When Diane founded Learning Pathways Preschool and Kindergarten in 2011, there were a total of eight children enrolled. Diane was a teacher who firmly believed she could provide a high-quality education in an incredibly fun-filled environment to children of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. Her reputation spread quickly through the community and a in few months, her small one-room school was full. Diane's husband and several of her children joined her as Learning Pathways continued to expand, eventually opening a second school in the Willow Glen area of San Jose.Miss Diane took great pride in her immensely talented staff that she personally trained. She had a rare combination of complete confidence in her abilities, along with a confidence that she could inspire others if given enough time. Diane's continual quest for better ways to reach the children in her schools was a constant inspiration to her teachers. Her staff would often say that the excitement Miss Diane had when she noticed a child progressing in a classroom was contagious. The incredible passion and love Diane had for her teaching profession was an absolute joy to behold.Diane was a true beam of light to which every person she knew was drawn. Her imprint remains on all who were lucky enough to have known her. Throughout her 50 years of teaching, she positively impacted thousands of lives. It was not uncommon for her to be out in public when former students, who had now become parents of their own, would come up to her to say thank you, and to tell her that she was the single greatest influence in their lives, even these many years later.But Diane's greatest source of pride was her family. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely, reminding them every day that they were loved. She was always looking for the beauty and the magic in this world, not for herself, but to share with those she loved most. When Grandma Diane came by, her grandchildren's faces would beam with excitement, anticipating what treasures she was going to share with them. Diane instilled in all of her children and grandchildren what it means to love unconditionally, be brave, and pursue their dreams even in the hardest of times.Diane was the perfect example of what a human being should be. Her dedication, kindness, respect, total acceptance, and deep love for all those around her was unparalleled. An extraordinary communicator, Diane gave herself totally to whomever she was with. Besides being the world's most talented teacher, she was a patient and appreciative boss, a devoted mother to seven, an adoring and spoiling grandmother to eight, a wife beyond compare, a faithful sister, and loving daughter.Diane Becker is survived by her husband, Todd, her daughter and son-in-law, Mickayela and Kyle of Seattle WA; son and daughter-in-law, Damian and Mia of San Jose; daughter and son-in-law, Amorette and Matt of Campbell; son, Wyatt of Morgan Hill; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Michelle of San Jose; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Nathan of Campbell; her step-son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Katie of Ventura, CA; grandchildren, Chelsea, Bella, Sam, Ty, Teagan, Brenna, Shay, Kinsley; sister, Darlene of San Jose, and mother, Vera of Campbell; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Joseph.A small outdoor service was held in memory of Diane on August 29 with her immediate family, close friends, and staff attending.Miss Diane, Mom, Grandma, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Mentor, Friend, Wife, you will always be in our thoughts and have been forever captured in our hearts. You are missed so very much, but this world is a much better place because you were here.Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills