Diane Larson
Resident of San Jose
The family of Diane Larson is saddened to report her passing on November 2, 2019. She was born in Glendive, MT, on June 15, 1939, to Arthur & Etta Delamore and has been a resident of Campbell and San Jose since 1942. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wally; her son, Scott (Christie); her grandchildren, Renee, Steven, Chris, Lauren & Mattea; her brother, Don (Bev); nephews, Steve (Pam), Kevin (Kim), Trent (Celeste) & Lane as well as many cousins in the Bay Area, Lodi, Montana, North Dakota & Colorado, with whom she was very close. She is preceded by her beloved daughter, Bambi, who passed away in February of this year.
Diane graduated from Campbell High School in 1957, received her AA from San Jose City College, and attended San Jose State University. She was a homemaker who played an active role in both her children and grandchildren's lives. She spent her free time dancing (line dancing, square dancing, folk dancing and clogging), volunteering, taking Spanish classes as well as being very involved with her high school alumni group. Diane will be remembered for the love she had for her family & friends, her cooking, and her generous spirit and open arms.
Services will be held at Willow Glen Funeral Home on Sunday, 11/24 at 11am.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019