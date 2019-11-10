Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Larson


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Larson Obituary
Diane Larson
Resident of San Jose
The family of Diane Larson is saddened to report her passing on November 2, 2019. She was born in Glendive, MT, on June 15, 1939, to Arthur & Etta Delamore and has been a resident of Campbell and San Jose since 1942. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wally; her son, Scott (Christie); her grandchildren, Renee, Steven, Chris, Lauren & Mattea; her brother, Don (Bev); nephews, Steve (Pam), Kevin (Kim), Trent (Celeste) & Lane as well as many cousins in the Bay Area, Lodi, Montana, North Dakota & Colorado, with whom she was very close. She is preceded by her beloved daughter, Bambi, who passed away in February of this year.
Diane graduated from Campbell High School in 1957, received her AA from San Jose City College, and attended San Jose State University. She was a homemaker who played an active role in both her children and grandchildren's lives. She spent her free time dancing (line dancing, square dancing, folk dancing and clogging), volunteering, taking Spanish classes as well as being very involved with her high school alumni group. Diane will be remembered for the love she had for her family & friends, her cooking, and her generous spirit and open arms.
Services will be held at Willow Glen Funeral Home on Sunday, 11/24 at 11am.


View the online memorial for Diane Larson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Glen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -