Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Ivie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marie Ivie


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Marie Ivie Obituary
Diane Marie Ivie
March 11, 1940 – June 2, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Wife of the late Charles Leslie Ivie. Diane is survived by her devoted children Christine (Matt) Wollaston, Terry Ivie, and Scott (Michelle) Ivie; Grandchildren, Gregg and Andrew Gerber, Matt and Brooklynn Ivie; and Great Grandchild Taylor Gerber. She is also survived by her brother Charles (Barbara) Bahl. Friends and family are invited for a memorial service 11:00 AM Sunday, June 30th at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W El Camino Real, Mtn View


View the online memorial for Diane Marie Ivie
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
Download Now