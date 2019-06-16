|
|
Diane Marie Ivie
March 11, 1940 – June 2, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
Wife of the late Charles Leslie Ivie. Diane is survived by her devoted children Christine (Matt) Wollaston, Terry Ivie, and Scott (Michelle) Ivie; Grandchildren, Gregg and Andrew Gerber, Matt and Brooklynn Ivie; and Great Grandchild Taylor Gerber. She is also survived by her brother Charles (Barbara) Bahl. Friends and family are invited for a memorial service 11:00 AM Sunday, June 30th at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W El Camino Real, Mtn View
View the online memorial for Diane Marie Ivie
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019