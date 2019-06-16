Diane Mayeda

December 9, 1949 - May 18, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Diane (Tajii) Mayeda, 69, of San Jose, California, entered into rest suddenly one day after her first Chemo treatment on May 18, 2019 with family by her side.

Diane was the first of five siblings born to Kingo and Lilly Tajii of San Jose. She was introduced to Richard through her cousin, Stanley. After several years of dating, they were married in April 1979. Within the next four years, Ryan, Julie, and Scott were born. She dedicated her life to her children. Diane supported her children by volunteering her time in school, CYS, scouts, and soccer. For many years, she was also involved in Kumamoto Ken-Jin-Kai.

She was known for her generosity, baking, and crafting by her friends and family. She had a passion for food and shared this with all of her gym friends, league bowlers, Pioneer Girls, IBM Retirees, and card playing group.

One of her favorite excursions was going to book signings and cooking demos at Tyler Florence's Kitchen Store. Her travels included Europe and Japan, trips to Reno, Las Vegas, Branson, Nashville, and Alaskan towns. Monterey was her favorite local trip.

Diane was a loyal Warriors fan and always wore Dubs t-shirts. She was quick to remind us all when it was a game day, what time tip off was, and what the team injury report was like that day. When she watched the games she was always the loudest and most animated one.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Mayeda; children Ryan, Julie, and Scott; siblings Kerry (Susan) Tajii; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Kingo Tajii, mother Lilly Tajii, and siblings Wendy (Glenn), Lonny Tajii, and Brian (Shelley) Tajii. Services have been held.





