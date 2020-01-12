|
Diane Millard Lee
December 23, 1943 - December 27, 2019
Diane Millard Lee, 76, transitioned peacefully on December 27, 2019 at her home in San Jose, California. Her passing comes eight months after that of her adored husband, Earl M. Lee, who left this world on April 7, 2019. Diane and Earl were happily married for 14 years. Diane was born on December 23, 1943 in Los Angeles, California to Blanche Hazel Gregory and Hubert Eddy Millard. She graduated from Los Altos High School and attended Foothill Junior College. Diane's first job was at a camera shop where she demonstrated Polaroid cameras. She then went on to have a full career as an Executive Secretary at a variety of businesses in the Bay Area. Over the years, Diane worked at Stanford Linear Accelerator, Fairchild Semiconductor, Optimum Systems, Intersil, Amdahl, and Stanford School of Medicine, Stanford University for the last eight years of her career.
Diane was a devoted wife, friend, and family member. Always warm and caring, she loved without measure and was loved by many. She was especially loved in the recovery community, having been an active member since 1992. Diane cared deeply about her friends and family and wasn't shy about reaching out to let them know how much. A social butterfly, and always dressed to impress, Diane had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Diane enjoyed trying new food, painting, entertaining friends and family, shopping, traveling, flower arranging, and interior decorating.
She is survived by her sister, Saundra Rodriguez, brother in law, Roberto Rodriguez-Cruz, and many cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94087, Telephone 408-736-1315.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020