Diane Moreno Ikeda

November 20, 1941-April 17, 2019

Resident of Campbell

Diane Moreno Ikeda began her new ministry of prayer in heaven on April 17, 2019.

Diane was born on November 20, 1941, the only child of Bill and Lucille Spittler Ziegler. Her father's family came to Cupertino in 1915 and Diane was personally acquainted with all of the city's old families. She expressed her civic pride in later years by serving as chairperson of the Cupertino Fine Arts Commission (1996) and as a member of the Cupertino Campaign Ethics Committee (1994).

Diane was also extremely proud of her Spanish roots in California, dating back to the eighteenth century. On her mother's side, Diane was a descendant of the Castro and Moreno families, and among her ancestors were many prominent figures in California history. She volunteered as a consultant to California cities and counties for birthday celebrations and cultural festivals; in addition, she spoke at schools and historical societies. She was a leading member of Los Fundadores of Santa Clara County and Los Californianos, groups composed of descendants of the Spanish settlers and dedicated to the preservation of Spanish California history.

Diane valued her Catholic faith above all things, making significant contributions to the life of the Catholic community. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish in Cupertino and served on the parish centennial committee (2013). She assisted in fundraising efforts for the restoration of St. Joseph Cathedral in San Jose (the original church was built at the request of one of her ancestors, Sgt. Macario Castro). She took great comfort and delight in her activities as an Associate of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was District Deputy of Young Ladies Institute District 13. In a special way, Diane devoted herself to the care of the sick and homebound, sometimes bringing holy communion to 40 people a week. A member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains, she was parish director of pastoral care for a time; she returned to pastoral care in 2013, helping to schedule volunteers from home.

This extraordinary person will be deeply missed by her many friends, including Rev. Gregory Kimm, Sr. Annette Burkart, Sr. Karen Pozniak, and other Sisters of Notre Dame and their Associates; by her goddaughter, Kawelu Ka'aihue; by her friend and caregiver, Arcelia Gonzalez, of whom she was extremely appreciative; and by the most recent addition to her life, her little companion, Duchess.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 A.M. at St. Joseph of Cupertino Church, 10110 N. De Anza Blvd., Cupertino. A luncheon will follow. Committal Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 A.M. at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara. Donations in Diane's memory will be gratefully accepted by St. Joseph of Cupertino Church.





