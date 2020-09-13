Diane Nancy Yañez
June 25, 1963 - August 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Diane entered eternal rest on August 1, 2020 at the age of 57. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Alfred Yañez of San Jose, sons Mitchell Yañez (Cristina) beloved grandchildren Emma & Jacob, Matthew Yañez (Tricia Alvernaz) and Michael Yañez. Sister Heather Scott, brother Mark Mahoney and sister Karen Mahoney. She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Nancy Friend, her stepmother Joyce Friend and brother Matt Mahoney. Survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 5 sisters-in-law, and 7 brothers-in-law and her loving Willowbrook Dr. extended family.
Diane graduated from Cupertino High School Class of 1981. She would have celebrated 20 years in October as the estate manager for Ken & Linda Raasch.
Family above everything was her creed and she loved to host all family events at her home. Diane enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She was a loving and caring Nana to her grandchildren Emma & Jacob, who brought her so much joy and happiness.
She loved playing board games with her loving nieces & nephews and would be super competitive, especially after a few glasses of her favorite Chardonnay wine. She was a loyal and enthusiastic supporter of the San Francisco 49ers and San Jose Sharks, which she enjoyed attending with family and close friends.
Diane will be remembered for her contagious smile and laugh, her warmth and her love of life. "As is a tale, so is a life: Not how long it is but how good it is, is what matters."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service was held on Tuesday, August 11th. Donations in memory of Diane Nancy Yañez may be made to the American Heart Association
, 1 S. Almaden Blvd, #500, San Jose, CA 95113 - 408.977.4950. View the online memorial for Diane Nancy Yañez