Diane StocksApril 2, 1933 - June 3, 2020To all who knew her, Diane Stocks was a bright ray of sunshine who lifted the spirits of those around her. Born Diane Jean Rees to Ethel May Tarrant and Henry George Rees in Bournemouth, England, Diane married Brian Basil Stocks on July 14, 1956. Together, they emigrated to Canada in 1956 and moved to Santa Clara in 1960. In 1964, they became citizens of the United States.While proud to be a U.S. citizen, Diane always held closely and proudly her English heritage as well. The Queen Mum and Winston Churchill were fixtures in the Stocks household, and Diane had an unrelenting crush on Tom Jones. She loved English history and TV shows such as "The Crown" and "Victoria". In 1976, Diane became an employee of the Santa Clara School District Children's Center. In 1983, she was named Employee of the Year, with an award reflecting her fellow employees' thoughts of her. The award stated: "She spreads sunshine everywhere. She has very special talents and shares her ideas with fellow workers. She is a very dedicated and caring person. She is a very thoughtful person; she's always there to share your grief or happiness in her own special way. She continually takes that extra step in everything she does. Her general concern for everyone is overwhelming. Her smile lights up a room and can lighten the heart of any child. She is someone whose presence has truly made a difference."In the 1960s, Diane and Brian purchased a cabin in Tahoma (by Lake Tahoe) and named it Back 0' Beyond, which became the venue for so many memorable family experiences. Diane loved nothing more than giving to others. She was proficient at knitting and would make a scarf for anyone in need. She would provide one of her famous cheesecakes to lucky recipients who are forever grateful. Later in life, her children provided her with an iPad which enabled her to research the Alzheimer's Disease which was afflicting Brian and gave her access to Facebook, which brought her much joy. As she put it: "it gave me an outlet to the world" since she was unable to go out as much. She quickly accumulated friends on Facebook and frequently said that she would be lost without it. She achieved renown for her numerous emojis that she would include with every post she made.Diane is survived by husband Brian, brother Chris Rees, son Brian, daughters Paula and Vanessa, and grandchildren Elise, Hannah, Bella, David, Alexander, and Emily. She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter Laura, with whom she is now reunited.Donations to the Peninsula Open Space Preserve would be appreciated. Diane would end every phone call with "Cheerio, Dear", and so we all say to Diane: "Cheerio, Dear. We will miss you." We were all so lucky to have had her in our lives.