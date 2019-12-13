|
Diane Teehan
Apr 10, 1943 - Dec 1, 2019
San Jose
It is with great sorrow that our family wishes to inform of the peaceful passing of Diane Marie Teehan.
Diane was a loving wife, mother, Nonnie, and a great friend to everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband Michael, son Richard, daughters Marlene and Cheryl, as well as granddaughters, Caitlyn, McKenna, and Diane.
Visitation will be Dec. 18th 5pm-7pm and funeral mass the next day, Dec. 19th at 11:30am. Both services will be at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on N Winchester Blvd. Diane will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery on Madden Ave. If you are unable to make the services there will be a web page: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries share favorite stories or memories of Diane.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 13, 2019