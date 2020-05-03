Diane WerpMarch 17, 1933 - April 29, 2020San JoseOn April 29, 2020, Diane Bauchou Werp, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away surrounded by family. Diane was born on March 17, 1933 in San Francisco, CA. She met the love of her life, Peter Werp, at a USO Dance, and they were later married in 1952 on Treasure Island. Diane was a talented cake decorator who, for many years, ran her own cake decorating business. She was an avid bridge player and loved staying active through tennis and Tai Chi. A passionate and thoughtful woman, Diane was a respected member of the Women's Club of San Jose and dedicated countless hours volunteering for the USO and at the San Jose Airport. As a devout Catholic, she also served as a lector at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Joseph and a devoted member of her prayer group. Diane was a friend to all who knew her and will be sorely missed by the communities she served. Diane was preceded in death by her soulmate and husband, Peter. She is survived and cherished by her five children Sara Jane Werp, Peter Werp (Ruta), Denise Nauss (Steve), Mansoor Ghanavati (Teri), Rosemary Cassie (Jay), and Paul Werp (Monica), as well as her ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.When guidelines allow, we will celebrate Diane with a Catholic High Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any Women's Shelter in your community.