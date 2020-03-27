|
Dianna Adair
January 23, 1950 - February 11, 2020
Sunnyvale, CA
Born in Woodbury, NJ; Married 7/26/1973 to Vernon H. Adair of Plainfield, NJ. Survived by brother, Gail E. Braden of Flanders, NJ and nieces Deborah Fox and Jennifer David both of Baton Rouge, LA. Graduated from Ridge High School, Basking Ridge, NJ, Class of 1968. Received Bachelor of Science from Utah State University. Worked in Florida, Utah and California for several years before starting a Volvo parts and repair business with husband Vernon. After several years, Volpar was founded on April 1,1984 at 941 Laurelwood Rd., Santa Clara, CA. Dianna was a volunteer at hospitals and non-profit organizations. She was an avid cat lover and devoted wife who resided in Sunnyvale, CA for forty years. Per her wishes, Dianna's body was donated to the Stanford University Willed Body Program.
View the online memorial for Dianna Adair
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 27, 2020