I still cant believe you are gone. I miss you so much! This is so hard! I am happy knowing you are now without pain or discomfort. I hope & pray we gave you all you needed while you were here. You gave me more than any man deserved, and more love & joy than I could ever return, but I'll spend my life trying. I hope I loved you as much as you deserved, as much as you needed, and enough to take with you to hold you over until I see you in heaven. You were and are my soul mate and true love Dianne. My heart and soul, my bolt of lightning, my once in a lifetime, and I will continue to love you forever. Like the sign says above our door, I will always love you! Be happy my love! Enjoy your new found comfort, hang out with Jackie, say hi to our folks, and I will continue hoping to see you soon. Until that time, I will be be loving you.

Always & Forever, Love, Me

(Because I will love you forever. Only you will know what this means.)

Dave Tranchina

