Dianne Tranchina
1951 - 2020
Dianne Tranchina
May 22, 1951 - Aug. 21, 2020
Resident of Hollister
Dianne Elizabeth Tranchina passed into Gods care on August 21, 2020. The oldest of two daughters, Dianne was born in Seattle on May 22, 1951, to Elmer and Arlene Ahlfors. At the age of 5 she and her family moved to California in the San Jose Bay Area, where she attended and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, and where she lived until 1997, when she moved to Hollister and San Benito County where she resided until joining God in heaven. Dianne lived well, enjoying her family and an active lifestyle, including house-boating on Lake Oroville for over 20 years. She battled illness for the last 15 years, but always held her head up high and rarely let it get her down. The purest of souls, she left an indelible mark on anyone she met, as her beauty was inside and out. Dianne was the kind of mother all kids should have, kind, caring, fair, wise, steadfast, and all driven by her belief in God, her incredible love for her children, and her love for life. Dianne is survived by her husband of 25 years Dave, her children Heidi & Sylas, Christian & Jamie, Adam & Amanda, and Rebecca, and her stepchildren Jodi & Julie. She also leaves behind grandchildren Ashton, Gage, Shea, Crimson, and extended grandchildren Andrew, Isaac, & Onyx, as well as her sister Debbie. Consistent with her wishes, there will be no formal service.
Condolences may be sent to 891 Joe Borovich Drive, Hollister, CA. 95023. In lieu of gifts please donate to charity of your choice on her behalf.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
TAMARA MEEK
Friend
August 27, 2020
I always remember Dianne being kind and loving, ever since I was a kid. I feel so blessed to have known her and heaven has certainly gained an angel. She will be extremely missed.
Dana Doleshel
Family
August 27, 2020

I truly Believe that there are those that are such a beautiful light in this world that even when they pass their light is still felt for generations to come. We are so very sorry for your loss, Dianne was a beautiful soul, and as painful as this is to say goodbye, I will think of her in the heavens when we see only the brightest stars in the sky. We love you Dave, our hearts are with you ♥
Mike and Ivy Miguel
Friend
August 27, 2020
Julie Tranchina
August 27, 2020
Julie Tranchina
August 27, 2020
Julie Tranchina
August 27, 2020
Dianne, where to begin? You truly were an incredible woman. You were the best mom any kid could have asked for, and I know when I was younger, we didn't always see eye to eye ( I wasn't the easiest kid to deal with) but I always knew deep down in my soul that you wanted what was best for me. You wanted to see me happy, and for me to know my worth, and you definitely helped mold me into the unapologetic woman I am today. We had such an incredible bond, and I always loved how our phone calls turned into hour long conversations. My heart is hurt by your passing, but I find comfort in knowing that you're no longer in any pain or discomfort. I'm saddened that my boys will miss their Nann, but find peace knowing they gained an angel to watch over them. We will forever miss you Dianne (Nann) and until we meet again. ❤❤❤❤
Jodi
Andrew
Onyx
Jodi Tranchina
Daughter
August 26, 2020
Amanda Bonner
Daughter
August 26, 2020
Amanda Bonner
Daughter
August 26, 2020
Amanda Bonner
Daughter
August 26, 2020
Amanda Bonner
Daughter
August 25, 2020
Who says you cant get a tan in Alaska? Who knew?
Dave Tranchina
Spouse
August 25, 2020
Xmas in our cozy coach!
Dave Tranchina
Spouse
August 25, 2020
I still cant believe you are gone. I miss you so much! This is so hard! I am happy knowing you are now without pain or discomfort. I hope & pray we gave you all you needed while you were here. You gave me more than any man deserved, and more love & joy than I could ever return, but I'll spend my life trying. I hope I loved you as much as you deserved, as much as you needed, and enough to take with you to hold you over until I see you in heaven. You were and are my soul mate and true love Dianne. My heart and soul, my bolt of lightning, my once in a lifetime, and I will continue to love you forever. Like the sign says above our door, I will always love you! Be happy my love! Enjoy your new found comfort, hang out with Jackie, say hi to our folks, and I will continue hoping to see you soon. Until that time, I will be be loving you.
Always & Forever, Love, Me
(Because I will love you forever. Only you will know what this means.)
Dave Tranchina
Spouse
