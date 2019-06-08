Dietrich W. Fellenz

November 28, 1927- June 4, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Dieter Fellenz passed away on June 4, 2019. He died peacefully at home with his wife, Suzanne, by his side. He was 91 years old.

Dieter had a lifelong passion for flight which included building model airplanes, flying gliders and private planes. He was an Aeronautical Engineer by profession.

He immigrated from Germany to the US in 1958 to work at NASA in Huntsville, AL, working on Saturn V rocket for the moon launch which occurred in 1969. Dieter also worked on early space shuttle designs in the Future Projects Office under Werner von Braun.

Dieter and family moved to the Bay Area in 1968 to work for Lockheed Missiles and Space Corp (Now Lockheed Martin). He fell in love with the area and never left.

Later in his career, Dieter earned his PhD with a dissertation on Propulsion Alternatives for Global Transport Aircraft (Antriebsalternativen Globale Transportflugzeuge), at the Technical University of Berlin.

Dieter was an avid hiker and Sierra Club member and hike leader. He was a lover of classical music and played the violin. He was an active member of Schlaraffia, a worldwide German-speaking society founded in Prague (then Austrian Empire) in 1859 with a pledge of friendship, art and humor.

A consummate tinkerer, one would often find Dieter in his garage workshop working on various projects from woodworking to model airplanes to repairing household items, finding novel approaches to solving problems.

He cared deeply about the environment and those less fortunate, especially the plight of Native Americans.

Dieter is survived by his wife, Suzanne Lowd Fellenz, his children, Carola (Jeffry) Thompson, Frank (Jennifer) Fellenz and Thomas (Ellen) Fellenz, the mother of his children, Gisela Nobinger, his grandchildren, Benjamin Fellenz and Matthew Fellenz, as well as his sister, Bernhild Dippel and his step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hanns and Veronika Fellenz and his siblings, Klaus Fellenz, Irmgard Amberg, and Guenther Fellenz.

A Celebration of Dieter's LIfe will take place on July 27th, 2019, 4pm - 8pm at The Garden House in Shoup Park, 400 University Avenue, Los Altos, CA 94022

Memorial donations may be made in Dieter's name to one of the following charities: Peninsula Open Space Trust, Red Cloud Indian School or SmileTrain.





