Dino John Pecoraro

Resident of San Jose

Beloved father and grandfather, Dino John Pecoraro peacefully passed away on January 7th, 2019 at the age of 83. Dino was born in San Jose, CA to Giuseppe and Rosalie Pecoraro. He graduated from San Jose State University with a B.A. in Industrial Arts. He was then drafted into the United States Army. Dino married Nancy Ann Castro and they raised their two children. He later married Tonhu. For many years, Dino worked for the County of Santa Clara where he finished his career as the Veterans Affairs Officer. Dino was passionate about gardening, barbecuing, fishing, and watching football, especially the 49ers. He loved any and all things Italian. He had a generous and fun loving spirit, and was kind and compassionate to everyone. Dino is survived by his son, Dino A. Pecoraro, (Francette), daughter, Gina R. Lermant (Pierre), granddaughters Jessica, Marina, Marijke, grandsons Anthony and Vincent, and sister Carolyn Caudill (John).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 2nd, at Santa Teresa Church in San Jose. Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Sons of Sicily Scholarship Fund.





