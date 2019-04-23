Dittmer Bubert

Dec. 3, 1936 - April 12, 2019

Mountain View

We mourn the passing of a wonderful man: Dittmer Bubert, resident of Mountain View, California. Founder of Dittmer's Gourmet Meats and Wurst-Haus, Inc., his master butchery, meat smoking and sausage-making skills brought joy to many.

He was born in Hamburg, Germany to Wilma and Rudolf Bubert. At age 14 he became an apprentice butcher because he was hungry and wanted to help feed his family after losing his father in WWII. Dittmer left Germany at age 19 with $20 and only a few words of English. He emigrated to Edmonton, Canada, where he made many friends and collected sausage recipes. He and his friend Willi took Dittmer's '56 Chevy on a road trip to Acapulco, stopping in San Francisco along the way. They both fell in love with the City and determined to move here.

It was in San Francisco that he met Margaret Diestmann, the love of his life. They married in 1964 and raised their three children in Redwood City. Dittmer coached his children's soccer teams and loved to take road trips in their VW camper bus to explore the natural wonders of California.

He loved soccer, rooting for the Sharks, his pool, walking, and playing Skat. He was a longtime member of the Concordia and Germania clubs, where he made enduring friendships; many women will remember him as an excellent and willing dance partner. Friends will remember him as a gracious host of barbecues and Oktoberfest celebrations

Dittmer worked for Safeway for 17 years as a meat department manager. In 1978 he purchased a failing meat market and deli and founded Dittmer's Gourmet Meats and Wurst-Haus, Inc, which is still run by family today. Dittmer's is celebrated in Silicon Valley and beyond for award-winning sausages, meat products, and traditional European specialties. Current and past employees, customers and friends will all miss his cheerful good humor.

After their kids grew up, Dittmer and Margaret took time to travel the world. He adored his five grandchildren and was their number one fan on the sidelines at their special events.

Predeceased by his parents and sister Dörthe, Dittmer is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margaret, daughters Ingrid Palu and Petra Silva, son Mark Bubert and his wife Michele, grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Katherine, Nicole, and Katie, brothers Rudi and Jörg, plus extended family in Germany and friends. A celebration for family and close friends will take place April 28. The family thanks the caring staff at Palm Villas Redwood City, and also requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in his name to the (www.act.alz.org/donate.)





